Kansas couple indicted for robbing three stores

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Liberal has been indicted in relation to the robbery of three stores.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said a man and woman are in custody in Topeka and have been indicted on federal charges of robbing three Kansas businesses.

According to McAllister, Lekeith Markez Mosley, 29, of Liberal, and Shelbi Paige Ricks, 25, of Liberal have been charged with three counts of robbery. He said the indictment alleges they committed the following robberies:

Sept. 27, 2020: Jimmy John’s restaurant, 1025 Southwest Wanamaker Road in Topeka.

Sept. 7, 2020: Family Dollar, 303 E. Kansas Avenue, Greensburg, Kan.

Sept. 6, 2020: Subway restaurant, 711 N. Main Street, Hutchinson, Kan.

McAllister said if convicted, the two could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.

McAllister said the FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.