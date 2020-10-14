K-State research focuses on improving smart device security

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A National Science Foundation-funded project at Kansas State University is improving the security of smart devices.

Kansas State University says the National Science Foundation Division of Computing and Communication Foundations has awarded a $250,000 grant over three years to Xiaolong Guo, assistant professor in the Mike Wiegers Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, for further research on the security of smart devices.

K-State said Guo will work on the project, “Property-specific Hardware-oriented Formal Verification Modules for Embedded Systems” with Tuba Yavuz, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Florida.

According to the university, things unique to the pair’s approach include a property directed co model extraction and a property-specific run time validation process for scalability and precision in finding bugs due to hardware-software interactions.

“If successful, the research will deliver methodologies, automation tools and system-level benchmarks that will allow vendors to detect security and safety vulnerabilities in early stages,” Guo said. “Its greatest impact will be on workforce training and broadening participation in formal methods and embedded-system security.”

K-State said this will primarily happen through courses Guo will develop and teach in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, outreach events and collaborations with the industry.

