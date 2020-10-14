Jeff West cancels next two football games because of COVID-19 cases

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson West High School has canceled its next two football games after players potentially being exposed to the coronavirus, it was announced Tuesday night.

Varsity games against Sabetha on Friday, Oct. 16, and Holton, on Oct 23, have been scrubbed.

According to a Twitter post on the Jefferson West High School site, “many players” on the Tigers' were “potentially exposed to a postive case of COVID-19 and those players are currently quarantined for 14 days.”

Jeff West, a member of the Big Seven League, is 1-4 on the season.

