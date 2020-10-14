‘Inside Out’ showcases exhibits from the inside the museum

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A K-State art museum has found an innovative way to display their artwork even while their building is closed to the public.

The Beach Museum of Art’s newest exhibit is called “Inside Out”. The art has been displayed from the windows and has special lighting set up to make them eye-catching from the outside. The installation features artwork from various artists -- some on loan and others from the museum’s collections.

“This is a chance to see some things that are new to people, not new to the collections but new to viewers and we’re really excited about that.” Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of rt, director, Linda Duke says.

Museum staff say the exhibit is best seen at twilight or after dark when the lighting will be easier to see.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.