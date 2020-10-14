HRC awards 2020 Troy Scoggins Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka Human Relations Commission has awarded two Troy Scoggins Awards to those promoting justice and understanding.

The City of Topeka Human Relations Commission says it presented two Troy Scoggins Awards at the City Council meeting on Oct. 13. It said the award is named after local civil rights activist Troy Scoggins and is given to a Topeka business or organization and to an individual that has been instrumental in furthering the HRC’s mission to “promote justice and cultural understanding and improve relationships among all people of the City of Topeka.”

The HRC said the award for an individual was presented to Marrietta Patterson. It said even though much of her work is behind the scenes, Patterson has been instrumental in bringing to light much of Topeka’s hidden African American history. It said Patterson initiated, masterminded and completed many projects related to highlighting remaining living plaintiffs in the Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education case and ensuring that they each had the opportunity to share their stories. It said she ensured that the histories of McKinley L. Burnett and Katherine Sawyer will live on in Black Past, a national archive of biographies of notable African Americans. It said Patterson is a tireless cheerleader for every organization in Topeka promoting equity, community awareness and racial justice. It said her desire to record histories, both oral and written, is a gift for generations to come.

According to the HRC, the Troy Scoggins Award for a business or organization was presented to New Mount Zion Baptist Church Outreach Ministry. It said the ministry has a reputation in the community for meeting the real and felt needs of those in the community around them. It said they provide notable services like prom dress and accessory giveaways, free back to school haircuts and blanket drives. It said they participate in community programs like the Angel Tree and Mammogram Mobile as well as blood drives. It said the ministry is making a difference in Topeka and definitely embodies the mission of the HRC.

The HRC said it congratulates the recipients, applauds them for their services and encourages all Topekans to promote justice, increase cultural understanding and improve relationships among all people of the City of Topeka.

