How Kansans can help stop domestic violence, support victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is giving Kansans advice on how to help stop domestic violence and support victims.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says in a release that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and he is asking Kansans to be mindful of ways to help identify the signs of domestic violence and support its victims, especially during a time of greater social isolation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Domestic violence is an epidemic of its own that threatens the health and safety of many Kansans on a daily basis,” Schmidt said. “With so many people spending much more time isolated in their homes, access to the normal support systems of friends, neighbors or co-workers has been strained.”

According to Schmidt, his Victims Services Division provides access to resources to help victims and survivors of domestic violence, including access to crisis housing, counseling and compensation. He said the division provides grant funding to domestic violence victim service agencies throughout Kansas, many of which have had to adjust and adapt services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michelle McCormick, the Director of Victims Services and Victim Rights Coordinator for the Attorney General’s Office, said in the release that agencies throughout the state have reported concerns including victims not knowing that crisis services, like emergency shelters, continue to be available during the pandemic. She said another concern is that victims may be experiencing more severe forms of physical violence during this time.

“The anecdotal reports that are coming from advocates we work closely with indicate that they are seeing severe physical injuries with the victims they serve, possibly more than they have in the past,” McCormick said.

Schmidt said the developments underscore the urgent need to provide victims and survivors with the tools and resources necessary to stay safe, as well as the need for well-trained law enforcement, victim advocates, court staff and prosecutors, to meet the demands of the increase in reports.

Schmidt said a list of warning signs of a potentially violent relationship can be found on his website. He said the list can be helpful for a self-evaluation of a relationship and includes a link to resources for getting help.

For more information on domestic violence and resources for assistance, contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Victim Services Division at 1-800-828-9745 or visit its website.

For 24-hour helpline assistance in Kansas, call 1-800-363-2287.

