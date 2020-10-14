Gov. Kelly visits Yoder Meats, announces grant recipients

YODER, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly visited Yoder Meats to announce the recipients of $9 million in grants for 183 projects in Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says she joined Kansas Department of Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam and Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland to visit Yoder Meats. She said she announced over $9 million has been committed for projects to strengthen the state’s food supply system. She said Yoder Meats is one of 183 Kansas agriculture and food-related businesses and individuals across Kansas awarded grants as part of the Securing Local Food Systems grant program.

“The pandemic has served to remind the country how critical it is that we protect our food supply system,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “As they always have, Kansas agriculture and food businesses have stepped up to the challenge. Our agriculture workers have kept food in the stores and on the tables for Kansans and Americans across the nation.”

Gov. Kelly said the Securing Local Food Systems grant is one of several grants made possible in the second round of the federal CARES Act funding and approved by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Task Force. She said it was created to increase the capacity of local food systems and available for-profit businesses, including direct to consumer producers/growers/vendors, food processors, slaughter and processing facilities, food banks, pantries, soup kitchens, farmers' markets and retail food outlets like grocery stores.

“These grants will allow local food and agriculture businesses to expand their capability to respond to the food supply needs in their communities,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said. “Local businesses like Yoder Meats are critical to providing food to Kansans, and that need was made clear over throughout this year.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Yoder Meats provides custom meat processing, along with wholesale and retail meat products and locker rental in south-central Kansas. She said the grant will allow them to increase their storage capacity.

“Between the hundreds of jobs they’ve created and the economic stimulus they provide to Kansas communities, these grantees are essential to our state’s economy,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Financial blows dealt by the pandemic have been felt everywhere in our state, and these dollars are designed to both aid in our state’s economic recovery and to build a more resilient food system for the future.”

Gov. Kelly said the grant money can be used for a wide scope of capital expenses related to increasing the capacity of the food-related businesses, including rental of buildings and facilities to expand capacity, facility reconfiguration to meet social distancing guidelines, technology improving business resilience, costs associated with sanitation or worker safety, costs associated with increased inspections and more. She said grants will cover capacity related improvements made since March 1, 2020, through Dec. 30, 2020. She said the grants range from $2,500 to $100,000, depending on the type of applicant and scope of the project.

According to Gov. Kelly, applications were accepted beginning on Aug. 19 and were reviewed by the KDA, the KDCF and the KDOC. She said other grants were awarded in the second round of the CARES Act funding included funding for small business working capital, PPE procurement and manufacturing, bioscience product development, community connectivity and broadband.

For a list of all Securing Local Food Systems grant recipients, click here.

