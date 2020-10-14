Advertisement

General election sees most female candidates in Kansas’ history

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A historic time for women comes with the Nov. 3 general election as the most female candidates in Kansas' history are running for federal and local positions.

“A lot of women have paved the path for women like me to make this choice,” Democratic candidate for Kansas' First Congressional District, Kali Barnett said.

Democratic candidate for Kansas' Fourth Congressional District, Laura Lombard, said many of the women running in the state are “very interested in making sure that (their) families have security and dignity.”

“I think for many of us running, that is the top priority,” she said.

Although she’s in the opposing political party, Kansas House District 87 Republican candidate, Susan Estes, said “it’s great to see women at every level of government getting into the game.”

At the federal level, Kansas voters will see Barnett, Second Congressional District Democratic candidate Michelle De La Isla, Third Congressional District Democratic candidate Sharice Davids, Third Congressional Republican Candidate Amanda Adkins, Lombard, and Barbara Bollier on federal-level ballots. The race drawing the most attention beyond Kansas is the U.S. Senate race where Bollier, a Democrat, faces Republican Roger Marshall and Libertarian Jason Buckley in the bid to fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat of Pat Roberts.

Wichita State University Political Science Professor Dr. Alexandra Middlewood said Kansas is known for women in politics, but this year is different.

“Through this year in Kansas, we do have, you know, record numbers of women that are running and currently about 26 percent of our state legislature is women,” Dr. Middlewood said.

Regardless of political party, the women running in November said they’re doing so to show younger generations of women that it’s important for their voices to be heard.

“I hope there are younger women who see all these other women who are running because when I was young, there weren’t too many women that I could see running," Estes said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

