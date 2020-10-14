Advertisement

Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

‘We are glad everyone is alright’
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.
Zack "Cowboy" Kokenzie, Chick-fil-A employee who saved a choking child.(Source: Chick-fil-A Manchester Expressway, WTVM)
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Columbus Chick-fil-A employee is being heralded as a hero after saving the life of a child who was choking while in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru line.

Shortly after lunchtime on Monday, Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie was working in the drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A when he heard frantic cries coming from one of the vehicles in line.

Kokenzie, who is an Eagle Scout and is CPR certified, rushed to the commotion where a father and another customer were attempting to free a child who was choking in the backseat of an SUV. It appeared that the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s neck.

The child’s father and a second customer were unsuccessful in freeing the child, so Kokenzie and another employee, Zachary Bullock, retrieved a pair of scissors so Kokenzie could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

“Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation...This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers. We are glad everyone is alright,” said Alex Vann, store owner and operator.

Kokenzie certainly embodied the Boy Scout motto of “Be Prepared” in this situation.

Copyright 2020 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. sees high voter registration turnout

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Shawnee County Election Office is tallying up the number of registered voters after Tuesday’s deadline to sign up.

News

K-State research focuses on improving smart device security

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A National Science Foundation-funded project at Kansas State University is improving the security of smart devices.

National

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

News

Trinity Presbyterian Church joins Operation Food Secure program

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Wednesday morning, volunteers at Trinity Presbyterian Church distributed about 200 cases of food to nearly 150 families.

Latest News

News

Brewster Place hosts candidate forum for residents

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Brewster Place retirement home in Topeka gave residents a chance to hear from their local candidates ahead of the election.

News

Stormont Vail Events Center hosts drive-thru trunk or treat

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Families have another chance to trick or treat while socially distanced at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

News

Wind causes fire in southwest Topeka

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The wind is to blame for a fire in southwest Topeka on Monday.

News

East Topeka fire intentionally set

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A house in east Topeka was intentionally set fire to on Tuesday.

National Politics

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

News

Gov. Kelly visits Yoder Meats, announces grant recipients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly visited Yoder Meats to announce the recipients of $9 million in grants for 183 projects in Kansas.