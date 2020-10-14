Advertisement

ESU selected to host 2024, 2026 NCAA DII Outdoor Track & Field Championships

(Mitchel Summers)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State will serve as the host site for the 2024 and 2026 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

The two meets are slated to bring in 754 student-athletes, nearly 200 coaches, and more than 100 officials to Emporia over the Memorial Day weekend.

The upcoming championships will be the fourth and fifth time Welch Stadium has served as the host site. The Hornets last hosted in 2006, as well as previous championships in 1995 and 1999.

