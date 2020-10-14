Advertisement

Envista donates $5,000 to update Stormont Vail’s ICU Family Room

Envista Foundation presented a $5,000 check to Stormont Vail.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail received a donation they can use to update their ICU Family Meeting Room.

The Envista Foundation gave the hospital a check for $5,000 as part of International Credit Union Week.

“This week is International Credit Union Week which is focused on inspiring hope and celebrating people helping people—the core purpose of credit unions,” said Tara Dimick, chief business development officer, Envista Credit Union. “As the former Kansas Medical Credit Union, our roots are in health care and we are excited to support one of our founding employee groups.”

Envista Credit Union President/CEO Ron Smeltzer said his experience while his son was in Stormont’s ICU inspired him to give back.

“Thanks to the amazing care and compassion provided by the nurses and other medical professionals that are a part of the ICU team, my son is making outstanding progress toward recovery," Smeltzer said. "It is an honor and a privilege for Envista Credit Union, the Envista Foundation, and for me personally, to be able to provide this gift to the Stormont Vail ICU Department.”

He says he hopes to help families dealing with similar experiences to his own.

“I was overwhelmed by how all of the nursing staff and some of the other professionals reached out to me and my family, and tried to give us the kind of comfort and information, and support, in a remarkably difficult time," Smeltzer said. "It just speaks to the professionalism and the compassion that these people have.”

Stormont says the money will be used to create a more comfortable and private for patients' families.

“We appreciate this donation from Envista Credit Union,” Amy Burns, president and executive director of the Stormont Vail Foundation, said. “These funds will be used to help create a more comfortable and private space for families during a difficult time.”

