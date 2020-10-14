Advertisement

East Topeka fire intentionally set

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A house in east Topeka was intentionally set fire to on Tuesday.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a structure fire at 1701 SE 6th Ave. just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

TFD said upon arrival, crews found a car on fire, along with the side of a garage. It said the fire was contained to the vehicle and structure of origin and they were able to quickly extinguish the car fire, as well as the side of the garage.

According to TFD, an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Investigation Division responded to help with the incident to determine the cause of the fire. It said following a brief summary, the investigation revealed that a person set the fire and they were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections where they were booked in for Arson and Aggravated Arson.

TFD said the estimated loss of the home is $1,100, $1,000 of which was associated with structural loss, meaning the last $100 is associated with content loss.

TFD said working smoke detectors were not found in the structure of the origin of the fire.

