Advertisement

City of Topeka to repeal city ordinance allowing non-plumbers to do licensed work

(Clay Falls)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Towards the beginning of the Tuesday’s Topeka City Council meeting, City Manager Brent Trout announced the city ordinance changing the city’s plumbing code would be repealed.

The ordinance, approved in August, allows contractors to perform plumbing work that would normally require a plumbing license.

The change had plumbers around the city concerned about losing their jobs, causing a vocal response that had many plumbers at last week’s meeting to express their issues with the ordinance. They said Topeka plumbers were not asked about the change or even made aware of it.

Trout said it would be repealed at next week’s meeting, and that he would remove the proposal for a utility contractor license as well.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at 10pm

Updated: 10 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Stormont Vail Health receives gift

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Envista donates $5,000 to update Stormont Vail’s ICU Family Room

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Envista Foundation gave the hospital a check for $5,000 as part of International Credit Union Week.

News

SNCO Health Dept. encourages face masks, social distancing for trick-or-treaters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Incident Commander Dusty Nichols advises anyone choosing to trick-or-treat to be careful and follow all the same guidelines they have encouraged since the beginning of the pandemic.

Latest News

Local

‘Inside Out’ showcases exhibits from the inside the museum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
A K-State art museum has found an innovative way to display their artwork even while their building is closed to the public.

Sports

KU/Mizzou 2020-21 basketball match postponed amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The much anticipated basketball series between rivals of old Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will have to wait, according to the KC Star.

Politics

Replacing the mayor or the state treasurer if either is elected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Regardless of who wins the race for U.S. House District 2, the candidates of both major parties would create a vacancy in the current office they hold.

Coronavirus

SCHD holds free drive through flu vaccination clinic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topekans have yet another opportunity to receive a free flu vaccination.

News

Safe Streets offers Safe Property Management Training

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topekans will be getting a demonstration in safe property management.

News

Lawrence to host groundbreaking for crisis recovery center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Lawrence is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new crisis recovery center on Oct. 23.