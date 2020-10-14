City of Topeka to repeal city ordinance allowing non-plumbers to do licensed work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Towards the beginning of the Tuesday’s Topeka City Council meeting, City Manager Brent Trout announced the city ordinance changing the city’s plumbing code would be repealed.

The ordinance, approved in August, allows contractors to perform plumbing work that would normally require a plumbing license.

The change had plumbers around the city concerned about losing their jobs, causing a vocal response that had many plumbers at last week’s meeting to express their issues with the ordinance. They said Topeka plumbers were not asked about the change or even made aware of it.

Trout said it would be repealed at next week’s meeting, and that he would remove the proposal for a utility contractor license as well.

