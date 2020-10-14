Advertisement

Chief Justice continues suspension of deadlines, time limitations

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Justice Marla Luckert has continued the suspension of deadlines and time limitations for court cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas Courts says Chief Justice Marla Luckert issued a new administrative order continuing to suspend statutes of limitation, statutory time standards, deadlines and time limitations started under previous orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Court, Luckert’s order follows the State Finance Council’s Oct. 7 decision to extend the COVID-19 state of disaster emergency from Oct. 16 through Nov. 15.

Luckert said in the release the health and safety of jurors, witnesses, litigants, members of the public, law enforcement officials, court employees and judges have dictated the flow of judicial proceedings as courts implement guidance from local public health officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Court said LLuckert commended the efforts of judges and court employees to meet the challenge to process many cases remotely using videoconferencing and other technology and to conduct in-person proceedings and trials.

“Our courts have done a great job overcoming the many challenges brought about by COVID-19, but the pandemic continues to present some barriers to access to justice,” Luckert said. “As long as these barriers exist, Kansans are at substantial risk of forfeiting claims, causes of action, and legal rights if these time requirements are reinstated.”

According to the Court, Administrative Order 2020-PR-107 continues suspensions of statutory deadlines and time limitations to bring a defendant to trial in district court. It said the order does not impact a criminal defendant’s constitutional right to a speedy trial.

The Court said the order also continues the suspension of statutes of limitations, statutory time standards or deadlines that apply to conducting or processing judicial proceedings.

According to the Court, under the order, no action can be dismissed for lack of prosecution or failure to meet a deadline, except when a judge, appellate judicial officer or hearing officer exempts a case from the suspension.

The Court said the order also continues the suspension of various deadlines and time standards, including applicable statutory speedy trial provisions, for any municipal court closed or continuing trails due to COVID-19. It said the suspensions remain in effect until the court reopens and can reasonably place the case on its calendar, or until further order.

According to the Court, the order will remain in effect until further order or it expires under provisions in 2020 House Substitute for Senate Bill 102 as amended by 2020 Special Session House Bill 2016.

The Court said it continues to process cases even while statutes of limitation and statutory time standards or deadlines are suspended. It said judges hear many types of proceedings using videoconferencing technology, greatly reducing the need for in-person hearings. It said in-person hearings, including jury trials, are also taking place with social distancing and other precautions.

For all court actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

