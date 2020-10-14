Bud Light sponsors KICKER Country Stampede

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bud Light has become the official sponsor of the KICKER Country Stampede.

The KICKER Country Stampede says in a release that the event will feature various upgrades for the June 24-26, 2021 music festival. It said beyond the stages, attractions and seating being moved inside the Heartland festival grounds, come new relationships. It said Bud Light is now the official beer of the KICKER Country Stampede and will proportionally support the event through its distributors.

According to the festival, Strathman Sales is the Anheuser-Busch distributor just minutes away from the venue. It said Matt Strathman, the owner of Strathman Sales, has been involved with Heartland Motorsports Park since 1989.

“Having the KICKER Country Stampede in Topeka is a great thing for Bud Light fans throughout Kansas and neighboring states," said Strathman in the release. "We couldn’t be more excited to have Anheuser-Busch help us support this event.”

Country Stampede said the Bud Light brand will be featured throughout the festival grounds, which has grown to several hundred acres with the expansion of the event. It said camping areas have been expanded along with attendees now being able to utilize the permanent food court, pavilion areas, restrooms and other built-in fan amenities.

According to the country music festival, performing artists including Luke Combs will headline the shows.

Tickets are available here.

