Brewster Place hosts candidate forum for residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place retirement home in Topeka gave residents a chance to hear from their local candidates ahead of the election.

Senate District 20 candidates Brenda Dietrich and Rachel Willis, and House District 56 candidates Virgil Wiegel and Tim Clothier attended.

Each shared a little about themselves, then fielded questions from residents.

They addressed topics including healthcare, funding for PPE and safety precautions at facilities like Brewster Place.

CEO, Joe Ewert, said the candidate forums are a long-standing tradition.

“Brewster Place serves a wide variety of folks and these things matter to the residents," he continued saying, "Right now, public policy has a huge impact on Brewster Place and their lives, so they’re very interested to hear what the representatives, senators and candidates have to say.”

The forum was for residents at Brewster Place only, it was not open to the public. Everyone that attended was required to wear masks, social distance and get their temperature checked.

