AMR debuts ambulances honoring 9/11 heroes, victims

Amercian Medical Response says it has added two new ambulances to its fleet, designed to honor the victims that died and the heroes that responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

AMR said the ambulances will be used for special events and emergency and non-emergency responses in Topeka and Shawnee Co. It said the vehicles will be put in service later in October.

According to AMR, the new ambulances feature patriotic, commemorative designs, including a representation of the World Trade Center towers with the words “Never Forget.”

AMR said another of the new ambulances shows the Pentagon and Twin Towers and the message “Patriot Day; We Will Never Forget.” It said though not a federal holiday, Patriot Day memorializes the 2,977 victims of the attacks and encourages volunteerism and service.

According to AMR, on Oct. 12 at 5 a.m., Harry Chermark was the first paramedic to deploy for a shift in one of the commemorative ambulances. It said Chermark was working in the AMR Topeka/Shawnee Co. operation when the planes crashed into the Twin Towers.

“September 11, 2001, was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. However, we witnessed many acts of sacrifice, stirring patriotism, and unity in the days following the attacks,” said Mickey Huber, operations manager for AMR Topeka/Shawnee County. “There are many EMTs and paramedics working today, including here in eastern Kansas, who were inspired to serve because of the heroism first responders displayed back then. There are also many first responders just beginning their careers who were too young to remember 9/11. Our new ambulances will help these young responders understand the legacy they uphold while honoring the victims and heroes.”

AMR said it has 19 ambulances and almost 100 paramedics, EMTs, dispatchers and support personnel in Shawnee Co. It said in 2019, it responded to 28,151 requests for service.

