Advertisement

AMR debuts ambulances honoring 9/11 heroes, victims

AMR is debuting new ambulances honoring the victims and heroes of Sept. 11, 2001.
AMR is debuting new ambulances honoring the victims and heroes of Sept. 11, 2001.(AMR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - American Medical Response is honoring the victims and heroes of September 11, 2001, with new ambulances.

Amercian Medical Response says it has added two new ambulances to its fleet, designed to honor the victims that died and the heroes that responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

AMR said the ambulances will be used for special events and emergency and non-emergency responses in Topeka and Shawnee Co. It said the vehicles will be put in service later in October.

According to AMR, the new ambulances feature patriotic, commemorative designs, including a representation of the World Trade Center towers with the words “Never Forget.”

AMR said another of the new ambulances shows the Pentagon and Twin Towers and the message “Patriot Day; We Will Never Forget.” It said though not a federal holiday, Patriot Day memorializes the 2,977 victims of the attacks and encourages volunteerism and service.

According to AMR, on Oct. 12 at 5 a.m., Harry Chermark was the first paramedic to deploy for a shift in one of the commemorative ambulances. It said Chermark was working in the AMR Topeka/Shawnee Co. operation when the planes crashed into the Twin Towers.

“September 11, 2001, was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. However, we witnessed many acts of sacrifice, stirring patriotism, and unity in the days following the attacks,” said Mickey Huber, operations manager for AMR Topeka/Shawnee County. “There are many EMTs and paramedics working today, including here in eastern Kansas, who were inspired to serve because of the heroism first responders displayed back then. There are also many first responders just beginning their careers who were too young to remember 9/11. Our new ambulances will help these young responders understand the legacy they uphold while honoring the victims and heroes.”

AMR said it has 19 ambulances and almost 100 paramedics, EMTs, dispatchers and support personnel in Shawnee Co. It said in 2019, it responded to 28,151 requests for service.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chief Justice continues suspension of deadlines, time limitations

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chief Justice Marla Luckert has continued the suspension of deadlines and time limitations for court cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Judge releases 5th and 6th defense attorneys from Chandler re-trial

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
Dana Lynn Chandler, murder defendant, didn’t want two stand-by attorneys to continue to represent her in her re-trial.

News

Kansas couple indicted for robbing three stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A couple from Liberal has been indicted in relation to the robbery of three stores.

News

Wichita to host NCAA tournament in 2025

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The last time the city hosted the tournament was in 2018.

Latest News

News

SNCO DA files charges in child sexual abuse case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County District Attorney has now filed charges against a man in the 2015 sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl.

News

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in 2019 homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Charges have been filed against a third suspect in the 2019 homicide of Owen Merek Hughes.

News

One injured in parking-lot crash at Aldi in west Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
One person was reported injured in a three-vehicle collision late Wednesday morning at the Aldi supermarket at 1530 S.W. Arvonia Place, police said.

News

One injured in parking-lot crash at Aldi store in west Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was taken to a local hospital after a three-vehicle collision late Wednesday morning at the Aldi supermarket at 1530 S.W. Arvonia Place, police said.

News

KDP demands more voting options in Wyandotte Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Wyandotte County has only two ballot drop box locations and only three early in-person voting locations.

Coronavirus

Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be hosting a news conference.