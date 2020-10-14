10th death related to COVID-19 confirmed in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), a 10th Riley County resident has died from complications of COVID-19. The 96-year-old female tested positive for COVID-19 on August 31 and died on September 7, 2020. She was a resident of Homestead Assisted Living Facility in Manhattan.

Homestead Assisted Living Facility outbreak has been associated with a total of 26 positive cases; 22 recoveries and 4 deaths. The outbreak is scheduled to expire October 15th, provided no new cases are identified.

Since Monday’s report, an additional 36 new positive cases and 76 recoveries have been reported. Riley County Health officials say the case counts are preliminary numbers and subject to verification.

Two COVID-19 positive individuals are being cared for at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.

Riley County Health Department has partnered with KDHE and the Kansas National Guard to host two free COVID19 testing events in Manhattan this week. The free testing events will be held at Manhattan’s City Park on Friday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and Saturday from 9:00am to 11:00 am.

There are 13 currently active outbreaks within Riley County, no new outbreaks have been identified since the last report. Two previously identified outbreaks have been allowed to expire, as there have been no new cases for 28 days. Outbreak information can be found here.

The Riley County Screening Line, 785-323-6400, is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, to answer questions about symptoms, close contacts, or how to get tested for COVID-19. You can also contact your routine health care provider.

