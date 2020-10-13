Yoder to receive Securing Local Food Systems Grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly will be traveling to Yoder to tour the Yoder Meats facility.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will visit and tour the Yoder Meats facility in Yoder to highlight the Securing Local Food Systems Grants that were awarded to Yoder and other Kansas meat processing facilities, food processors, food banks, local direct to consumer procedures and retail outlets.

Gov. Kelly said she will be joined by Kansas Department of Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam, Kansas Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Kelsey Olson, Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland and the owners of Yoder Meats.

