Woman injured after being hit by SUV in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- A woman was injured early Tueseday when she was struck by a sport utility vehicle while she was crossing a busy street in west Topeka, police said.

The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 6th Avenue and Franklin. The location is about three blocks east of S.W. 6th Avenue and MacVicar.

The woman who was hit by the Chevrolet Traverse SUV was treated at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance personnel before being transported to the hospital. Police said the woman’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Officers said the woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck. Police said a witness reported electronic crosswalk signs with amber lights had been activated and were flashing as the woman was in the crosswalk.

The SUV that hit the woman stopped a short distance to the west after the collision.

Police said another vehicle that was in the left eastbound lane of S.W. 6th Avenue had stopped for the woman as the crosswalk’s lights were flashing.

Traffic on S.W. 6th Avenue -- a four-lane street at that location -- was diverted for about a half-hour as crews responded to the scene.

Motorists were allowed to resume traveling through the area around 7:15 a.m.

