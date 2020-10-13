Advertisement

Justice Center in Westmoreland closed immediately following COVID-19 outbreak

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County has identified a new COVID-19 cluster at the Justice Center in Westmoreland.

The Pottawatomie County Health Department says it has confirmed at least five people affiliated with the Westmoreland Justice Center have contracted COVID-19. It said staff is currently taking measures to ensure the health and safety of employees, inmates and visitors to the building.

In an effort to address concerns and mitigate the additional spread of COVID-19, PCHD said the Justice Center will be closed to the public effective immediately.

Additionally, PCHD said more information will be shared once a plan for moving forward has been approved.

PCHD said if residents have been in the Justice Center within the last 14 days, they are encouraged to monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms. It said if they feel sick, they need to seek healthcare and ask to be tested.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Osage County Jail confirms case of COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Osage County Jail has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.

Coronavirus

Pandemic's toll on those with mental health illnesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Medical experts are bracing for a second wave of mental health devastation.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

News

Gov. Laura Kelly to hold COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will hold a COVID-19 related news conference on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

News

SCHD moves to phase two of COVID-19 Community Impacts Dashboard improvements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County residents will see new improvements on the county COVID-19 dashboard.

Coronavirus

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.