Justice Center in Westmoreland closed immediately following COVID-19 outbreak

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County has identified a new COVID-19 cluster at the Justice Center in Westmoreland.

The Pottawatomie County Health Department says it has confirmed at least five people affiliated with the Westmoreland Justice Center have contracted COVID-19. It said staff is currently taking measures to ensure the health and safety of employees, inmates and visitors to the building.

In an effort to address concerns and mitigate the additional spread of COVID-19, PCHD said the Justice Center will be closed to the public effective immediately.

Additionally, PCHD said more information will be shared once a plan for moving forward has been approved.

PCHD said if residents have been in the Justice Center within the last 14 days, they are encouraged to monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms. It said if they feel sick, they need to seek healthcare and ask to be tested.

