Website created for reporting unemployment fraud

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is directing resident that are victims of unemployment fraud toward a new website for reporting the fraud.

The Riley County Police Department says it has gotten various reports of residents being victims of unemployment fraud. It said the Kansas Department of Labor has created a new website for reporting the fraud.

According to RCPD, the website generates a police report number for the victim and gives tips for them to use to help mitigate damage from the theft.

RCPD said KDOL agents will handle any required investigative follow-up and prevent the claims from being paid out.

