USD 345 chooses to continue hybrid learning for middle and high school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Middle and high school students in the Seaman school district will remain on remote learning.

On Monday, the USD 345 board of education made the decision.

Parents and students told the board they think it’s risky to return to the classroom right now.

After much discussion, the board voted to delay any action until at least next month.

The board considered a plan to transition middle school students from their current hybrid learning -- with two days in-person and two days remote, to four days, in person learning starting October 26th.

High school families would have the option to choose between the two.

After learning the district currently has 50 students who are quarantining because of close contact, the board chose not to vote on the items.

High school senior Kaden Fox presented a letter from district teachers who were concerned with returning to the classroom.

“The information that I gave to the board was a collection of letters from staff members here at the high school, it was just them expressing their own concerns and viewpoints of the return to school plan just because a lot of teachers felt that the board wasn’t necessarily receptive of their viewpoints so I wanted to put that in a document and give that to the board.”

The board says it will assess the data, and bring up the items again at their next meeting on November 9th.

The district’s elementary students already have returned to in-person learning.

