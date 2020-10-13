Advertisement

USD 345 chooses to continue hybrid learning for middle and high school

(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Middle and high school students in the Seaman school district will remain on remote learning.

On Monday, the USD 345 board of education made the decision.

Parents and students told the board they think it’s risky to return to the classroom right now.

After much discussion, the board voted to delay any action until at least next month.

The board considered a plan to transition middle school students from their current hybrid learning -- with two days in-person and two days remote, to four days, in person learning starting October 26th.

High school families would have the option to choose between the two.

After learning the district currently has 50 students who are quarantining because of close contact, the board chose not to vote on the items.

High school senior Kaden Fox presented a letter from district teachers who were concerned with returning to the classroom.

“The information that I gave to the board was a collection of letters from staff members here at the high school, it was just them expressing their own concerns and viewpoints of the return to school plan just because a lot of teachers felt that the board wasn’t necessarily receptive of their viewpoints so I wanted to put that in a document and give that to the board.”

The board says it will assess the data, and bring up the items again at their next meeting on November 9th.

The district’s elementary students already have returned to in-person learning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Firefighters respond to fire on NE Monroe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Topeka Fire Dept. responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of NE Monroe St. around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

News

Stormont Vail SW Clinic ready for opening

Updated: 1 hours ago
Stormont Vail’s new Southwest Cotton O' Neil clinic at 2902 SW Asbury Drive is ready to open.

Sports

Emporia State Athletics teams up with College Football Playoff Foundation “Go Teach” project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Emporia State Athletics is teaming up with the College Football Playoff Foundation to encourage student-athletes to take their talents to the classroom. ESU is the first NCAA Division II school to take part in the program.

News

Auburn-Washburn elementary students to return to in-person classes next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Auburn-Washburn USD 437 is ready to return elementary students to in-person classes next week.

Latest News

News

SNCO Sheriff’s Office holding meeting for civilian posse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a meeting for their new civilian search and rescue initiative.

News

Stormont Vail SW Clinic ready for opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Primary care offices moved in last week, while the rest of the clinic will move in next week.

News

RCPD hires new PIO

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Aaron Wintermote has been hired as the department’s new Public Information Officer.

News

Goddard supt. named Kansas Superintendent of the Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Dr. Justin Henry, Goddard School District superintendent, has been named Kansas Superintendent of the year.

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve of Health Department’s request to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday unanimously approved of the Health Department’s request to use SPARK money to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks with the Shawnee Co. logo.

Local

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner previews ballot drop box strategy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County election officials are finalizing details about where voters can drop-off advance ballots.