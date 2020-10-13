Advertisement

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Conchata Ferrell died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to publicist Cynthia Snyder.
Conchata Ferrell died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to publicist Cynthia Snyder.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conchata Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men” after a long career as a character actor on stage and in movies, including “Mystic Pizza” and “Network,” has died. She was 77.

Ferrell died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to publicist Cynthia Snyder.

Ferrell soldiered through more than a decade on “Two and a Half Men,” playing opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer until Sheen was fired from the sitcom for behavior that included publicly insulting producer Chuck Lorre. The series continued with new star Ashton Kutcher.

Ferrell, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, gained recognition and several theater awards in 1974 for her role in “The Sea Horse.” Her role in Lanford Wilson’s “Hot L Baltimore” led to a starring role in the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name.

She received two Emmy supporting actress Emmy nominations for “Two and a Half Men,” and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on “L.A. Law.”

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawrence to host groundbreaking for crisis recovery center

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Lawrence is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new crisis recovery center on Oct. 23.

News

Offices of Topeka Mayor and Kansas State Treasurer on plan to fill possible vacancy

Updated: 6 minutes ago
No matter who wins the race for 2nd Congressional District Race, one office will have a vacancy to fill.

News

Advanced mail-in ballot applications double from 2016 general election

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
People wanting to cast their vote in the general election have until midnight to make sure they can do so.

News

Advanced Voting Registration

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Secretary of State Office is encouraging people to check their registration status ahead of the deadline at midnight.

News

Yoder to receive Securing Local Food Systems Grants

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly will be traveling to Yoder to tour the Yoder Meats facility.

Latest News

National

Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

News

KDADS launches new PPE Portal for adult care homes

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Adult Care Homes are getting a new resource to order personal protective equipment.

News

1 hurt after semi drives off bridge in Saline County

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
One person was hurt Tuesday afternoon in a crash near Salina involving a semi and a pilot car.

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

National Politics

Trump rally comes to Iowa as virus hospitalizations climb

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa remains under a public health emergency declared by the governor on March 17.