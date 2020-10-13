Tuesday forecast: Warming through Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is highs in the 70s and 80s through tomorrow before a cold front brings highs in the 50s and 60s to end the work week. We’re not done with the up and down in temperatures, from there temperatures may warm back in the 70s for many spots Saturday before another cold front brings highs back down in the 50s Sunday into early next week.

There does remain a lot of uncertainty in the forecast after Saturday meaning there could be a lot of changes Sunday through Tuesday in the coming days as confidence increases. Models differ on how cool temperature will be as well as if and when there will be precipitation. Right now there is a rain chance in the 8 day on Monday however precipitation could occur Saturday night into Sunday morning with the cold front and we could also get precipitation Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Depending on which model is accurate with the temperatures forecast, temperatures about a mile above the surface could be below freezing which would lead to a wintry mix at times however with surface temperatures staying above freezing and a warm ground any winter precipitation that falls would not have much of an impact.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. Winds SW/N 5-10 (can’t completely rule out gusts up to 20 mph as a weak boundary pushes through shifting the winds but it would be short lived). This would be the day with the least amount of wind so take advantage of it.

Tonight: Clear. Lows around 50°. Winds become calm however may increase shortly before sunrise to 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. Timing of a cold front could impact temperatures which would allow for a slight cool down in the afternoon (70s near the Nebraska border) but it is still expected to be mild all day and the warmest until Saturday for all of northeast Kansas.

Other than some clouds from the cold front Wednesday night it does stay dry and most of the clouds will be gone by Thursday morning leading to mostly sunny skies and highs much cooler in the upper 50s-low 60s.

After lows get cold enough for patchy frost Friday morning, highs will be in the low-mid 60s.

This weekend will be a tale of two seasons: Low 70s Saturday with 50s on Sunday! The unseasonably cool temperatures look to stick around through early next week however as mentioned above there does remain a lot of uncertainty with the weather pattern beginning Sunday so don’t be surprised if it changes in the coming days.

Taking Action:

With tomorrow’s wind, dry conditions and low relative humidity a very high fire danger threat exists. There may be some patchy frost Friday morning for portions of northeast Kansas as that’s looking to be our coolest morning of the week. One factor that may limit frost is if winds don’t become light to calm and continue at 5-10 mph. Low confidence in the forecast beginning Sunday. Do not be surprised if there are changes in the coming days including the chance of adding more precipitation opportunities.

