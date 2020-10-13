Advertisement

Truck driver killed Monday in Jewell County crash

A 59-year-old Mankato man was killed Monday afternoon when the semi-trailer he was driving crashed near Mankato in Jewell County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon when the semi-trailer he was driving crashed in Jewell County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Robert S. Newell, of Mankato.

The crash was reported at 3:10 p.m. Monday on Q Road just west of 170 Road. The location was about a mile northeast of Mankato.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as Newell was driving a 1976 International semi-trailer west on Q Road that was negotiating a southbound curve. For an unknown reason, the truck entered the west ditch, overturned and came to rest on its top.

Newell, who was alone in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

