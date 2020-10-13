Advertisement

Torrey Horak continues the family legacy

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - This is the Horak experience. Big plays are bound to happen.

And that name has been dazzling the Rossville gridiron for years.

“Those days were different, man." Horak said. "There was a lot of fun to watch those guys play football.”

Torrey Horak - a junior QB with the Bulldogs - always knew football was where he belonged.

“As soon as I started playing the game," Horak said. "I fell in love with it.”

He saw the blue print for success from home, just watching his older brothers play.

“It’s like I was born into it.” Horak said.

Horak’s two older brothers - Tucker and Thatcher - were vital members of the 2014 and 2015 back to back Rossville state championship winning teams.

“Yeah, those guys, they were definitely our idols growing up," Horak said. "I mean, especially my older brothers. I mean, I always looked up to them, but it was just, you look at those guys differently when they’re up there winning like that.”

Torrey’s adding to the Horak legacy.

“It’s obviously my family,” Horak said. “It’s been a big name, especially around here, but I’m not really trying to leave my Mark or anything. I’m just doing what it takes to get it done. Obviously the ultimate goal is to go win a state championship with my guys.”

Torrey Horak continues the family legacy

