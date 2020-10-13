Stormont Vail welcomes new pediatric hospitalist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is welcoming Daniel Reynolds, D.O., as a new hospitalist.

Stormont Vail Health says it is proud to welcome Daniel Reynolds, D.O., to its team as a pediatric hospitalist at Stormont Vail Hospital, 1500 SW Tenth Ave.

According to the health network, in school, Reynolds enjoyed the sciences and planned to become a veterinarian, but while on a mission trip to Brazil, he decided he was meant to work with people. It said he will care for newborns in the nursery and sick children on the Pediatric floor of the hospital.

“In medical school, I gravitated to children,” Dr. Reynolds said. “I already had kids when I was in medical school, and some might say I’m a kid at heart, so I went down this path and haven’t regretted a minute of it. I always include my patients in the discussion, even when they are young children. This gives them a sense of control in what their care will look like.”

Stormont Vail said Reynolds earned his medical degree in 2001 from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. It said he completed his pediatric residency at the Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria in 2004.

