Advertisement

Stormont Vail to host ribbon cutting for new clinic

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health will be hosting a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of its new clinic.

Stormont Vail Health says it will be hosting a ribbon-cutting at the new Cotton O’Neil Asbury Dr. clinic at 2902 SW Asbury Dr.

The health network said the new clinic will offer primary care, plastic surgery, dermatology and laboratory and imaging services. It said the new Azure Aesthetics Med Spa will also be housed in the new building.

Stormont Vail said the event will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m.

Stormont Vail said it currently has a mask requirement for all residents and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Website created for reporting unemployment fraud

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department is directing resident that are victims of unemployment fraud toward a new website for reporting the fraud.

News

Oct. 13 last day to register to vote

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansans have one final day to turn in their voter registrations to ensure eligibility to vote in the upcoming General Election.

News

KSBHA orders injunction against Shawnee Co. physician

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An injunction has been obtained against Shawn Parcells for practicing medicine without a license.

News

Expert says virtual debate allows issues to be explored

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A KU educator and debate coach is saying those with the goal of a fair discussion should have no objections to a virtual presidential debate.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail welcomes new pediatric hospitalist

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail is welcoming Daniel Reynolds, D.O., as a new hospitalist.

News

Atchison restaurant closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Lopez de Mexico, located at 112 S. 6th in Atchison, announced on its Facebook page Monday that it is shutting its doors until Oct. 23 after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Woman injured when struck by SUV early Tuessday in west Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday at S.W. 6th Avenue and Franklin in west Topeka, police said

News

Woman injured after being hit by SUV in west Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A woman was injured when she was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday at S.W. 6th Avenue and Franklin in west Topeka, police said.

News

Truck driver killed Monday in Jewell County crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 59-year-old Mankato man was killed Monday afternoon when the semi-trailer he was driving crashed near Mankato in Jewell County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warming through Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Cold front Wednesday night brings much cooler temperatures to end the week