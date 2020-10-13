Stormont Vail to host ribbon cutting for new clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health will be hosting a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of its new clinic.

Stormont Vail Health says it will be hosting a ribbon-cutting at the new Cotton O’Neil Asbury Dr. clinic at 2902 SW Asbury Dr.

The health network said the new clinic will offer primary care, plastic surgery, dermatology and laboratory and imaging services. It said the new Azure Aesthetics Med Spa will also be housed in the new building.

Stormont Vail said the event will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m.

Stormont Vail said it currently has a mask requirement for all residents and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.