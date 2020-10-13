Stormont Vail SW Clinic ready for opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s new Southwest Cotton O’Neil Clinic is ready to open.

Primary care offices moved in and began seeing patients Oct. 5. The clinic’s specialty services, including dermatology and plastic surgery, will move in next week, along with Azure Aesthetics Med Spa.

Stormont Vail will host a ribbon-cutting for the clinic, located at 2902 Southwest Ashbury Drive, Thursday. It’s a two-story, 50,000-square-foot facility.

Stormont Vail Chief Administrative Officer Tracy O’Rourke said last month that the clinic will allow them to expand their services and bring more primary care to the area.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.