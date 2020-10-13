SNCO Sheriff’s Office holding meeting for civilian posse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a meeting for their new civilian search and rescue initiative.

The Sheriff’s Office will inform those in attendance how to apply for the program and what kinds of situations they could be called in for.

They mentioned an incident where a young adult with a mental disability walked away from their home. Deputies found and returned her, but say that is a type of situation where the civilian posse could come into play.

The meeting will take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at 4728 SE Berryton Rd.

