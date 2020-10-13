Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner previews ballot drop box strategy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County election officials are finalizing details about where voters can drop-off advance ballots.

Election Commissioner Andrew Howell told county commissioners his team is firming up locations for ballot drop boxes.

Voters may use the boxes instead of the mail to limit person to person contact when voting.

Howell said he wanted to be sure all county voters have access to a location.

“I expect probably at least more than 10 locations we’re going to use a mobile approach to that but I also want to make sure that people always know where there’s at least one box they can get to consistently at the same location,” he said.

Howell expects to have more information at the county commission meeting on Thursday, October 15.

