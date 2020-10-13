Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner previews ballot drop box strategy

The Shawnee County Election Office will place ballot drop boxes across the county so voters can submit their ballots without using the mail and avoiding person to person contact.
The Shawnee County Election Office will place ballot drop boxes across the county so voters can submit their ballots without using the mail and avoiding person to person contact.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County election officials are finalizing details about where voters can drop-off advance ballots.

Election Commissioner Andrew Howell told county commissioners his team is firming up locations for ballot drop boxes.

Voters may use the boxes instead of the mail to limit person to person contact when voting.

Howell said he wanted to be sure all county voters have access to a location.

“I expect probably at least more than 10 locations we’re going to use a mobile approach to that but I also want to make sure that people always know where there’s at least one box they can get to consistently at the same location,” he said.

Howell expects to have more information at the county commission meeting on Thursday, October 15.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve of Health Department’s request to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday unanimously approved of the Health Department’s request to use SPARK money to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks with the Shawnee Co. logo.

Local

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation and Tonantzin Society partner to plan a mural at Santa Fe Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Santa Fe Park will soon be the site of a beautification project.

News

Remnant Church food giveaway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
Remnant Church food giveaway at Fairmont Park in Manhattan

Local

Holton Elementary School battle with staffing this school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Holton Elementary School principal says more than 20 percent of certified staff was gone last week and that’s the first time they’ve seen more staff gone then students.

Latest News

News

Auburn-Washburn elementary students to return to in-person classes next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn-Washburn school board heard from district officials about the plan for elementary students to return to in-person class by October 19th.

News

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation partner with Tonantzin Society to plan a mural at Santa Fe Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials say this project is an example of the community coming together to turn a negative incident into a positive display of neighborhood pride.

Local

Holton Elementary Schools battle with staffing

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Fire threatens historic sites in Nicodemus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
On Sunday night in Graham County, a fire threatened a national historic site in the town of Nicodemus.

News

Riley County Health Department to host 2 free COVID-19 testing events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Riley County Health Department will be hosting two free COVID-19 testing events in Manhattan this week.

News

Shawnee Co. Health Dept. makes changes to the COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department has made changes to their COVID-19 dashboard.