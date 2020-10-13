Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve of Health Department’s request to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks

Shawnee County Health Department Director Linda Ochs (standing at right) presents to county commissioners on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Shawnee County Health Department Director Linda Ochs (standing at right) presents to county commissioners on Monday, October 12, 2020.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday unanimously approved of the Health Department’s request to use SPARK money to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks with the Shawnee Co. logo.

The cost of the masks will not exceed $35,000.

According to Health Department Director Linda Ochs, a local vendor will make the masks and they’ll be free to visitors at county buildings like the courthouse.

Ochs added this is a better move for the planet.

“We had that discussion if we should buy more paper or go ahead and go with the reusable ones which I think are better for the environment....the new litter is paper masks I see them all over the place,” she said.

Commissioners also approved for the Health Department to enter a month to month lease agreement with New Mount Zion Baptist Church to continue drive through COVID-19 testing at the facility.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner previews ballot drop box strategy

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County election officials are finalizing details about where voters can drop-off advance ballots.

Local

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation and Tonantzin Society partner to plan a mural at Santa Fe Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Santa Fe Park will soon be the site of a beautification project.

News

Remnant Church food giveaway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
Remnant Church food giveaway at Fairmont Park in Manhattan

Local

Holton Elementary School battle with staffing this school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Holton Elementary School principal says more than 20 percent of certified staff was gone last week and that’s the first time they’ve seen more staff gone then students.

Latest News

News

Auburn-Washburn elementary students to return to in-person classes next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn-Washburn school board heard from district officials about the plan for elementary students to return to in-person class by October 19th.

News

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation partner with Tonantzin Society to plan a mural at Santa Fe Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials say this project is an example of the community coming together to turn a negative incident into a positive display of neighborhood pride.

Local

Holton Elementary Schools battle with staffing

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Fire threatens historic sites in Nicodemus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
On Sunday night in Graham County, a fire threatened a national historic site in the town of Nicodemus.

News

Riley County Health Department to host 2 free COVID-19 testing events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Riley County Health Department will be hosting two free COVID-19 testing events in Manhattan this week.

News

Shawnee Co. Health Dept. makes changes to the COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department has made changes to their COVID-19 dashboard.