Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve of Health Department’s request to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday unanimously approved of the Health Department’s request to use SPARK money to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks with the Shawnee Co. logo.

The cost of the masks will not exceed $35,000.

According to Health Department Director Linda Ochs, a local vendor will make the masks and they’ll be free to visitors at county buildings like the courthouse.

Ochs added this is a better move for the planet.

“We had that discussion if we should buy more paper or go ahead and go with the reusable ones which I think are better for the environment....the new litter is paper masks I see them all over the place,” she said.

Commissioners also approved for the Health Department to enter a month to month lease agreement with New Mount Zion Baptist Church to continue drive through COVID-19 testing at the facility.

