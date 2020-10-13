SCHD moves to phase two of COVID-19 Community Impacts Dashboard improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents will see new improvements on the county COVID-19 dashboard.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it has begun phase two of the improvements to the COVID-19 Community Impacts Dashboard in partnership with the Shawnee County Geographic Information System. It said the updates are being made to give more specific details on indicators while also improving the design and functionality of the dashboard.

SCHD said many updates being implemented are due to input that it has received from public and community stakeholders. It said additionally, much has been learned of the virus since the creation of the dashboard and more relevant indicators and charts are being included between both phases of the updates.

According to the Department, the first phase of improvements includes:

Updated color scheme

Several title changes and updated definitions; technical notes page added

New tile added for New Cases since the previous update

New tile added for 7 Day Average Percent Positive

New tile added for Probable Cases

Two-week trend charts for New Cases, Individuals in Isolation, and Current Hospitalizations

“The Health Department is committed to ensuring that timely and quality information is made available to our community,” said Linda Ochs, SCHD Director. “We will continue to take feedback from the public and our community partners on what information is most beneficial for us to make readily available.”

SCHD said the new dashboard will replace the old one at the same link. It said it is available here.

