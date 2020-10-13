Advertisement

SCHD holds free drive through flu vaccination clinic

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans have yet another opportunity to receive a free flu vaccination.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it is hosting a free drive-through flu vaccination clinic, while supplies last, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Hummer Sports Park, 2751 SW East Circle Dr. S #1, in the East Parking Lot from 4 - 6 p.m. It said the clinic is specifically for uninsured adults, residents 19 years old and over without insurance.

SCHD said no appointment is necessary for the clinic and Topeka Metro wil be waiving fares for the month of October and has multiple stops within walking distance of Hummer Sports Park. It said it will be accepting walk-up individual participation in the flu vaccination clinic.

Consent forms and Vaccine Information can be found here and printed off before arrival. The documents will also be available onsite.

According to the department, the 2020 vaccinations protect against four strains of the seasonal flu. It said the shot will cause antibodies to develop in the body after vaccination. It said the antibodies provide protection against infection from the flu virus. It said during 2019-2020 the CDC estimates there were 38 million flu illnesses, 18 million flu-associated medical visits, 400,000 flu hospitalizations and 22,000 flu-associated deaths.

SCHD said the CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated against the flu. It said this is especially important as COVID-19 and the flu attack the lungs. It said it is also important for caregivers and essential workers to protect themselves and those around them from the flu by getting a vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Coronavirus

Osage County Jail confirms case of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Osage County Jail has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.

Coronavirus

Justice Center in Westmoreland closed immediately following COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pottawatomie County has identified a new COVID-19 cluster at the Westmoreland Justice Center.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pandemic's toll on those with mental health illnesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Medical experts are bracing for a second wave of mental health devastation.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

News

Gov. Kelly implements new Unified Testing Strategy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is seeing over 700 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

News

SCHD moves to phase two of COVID-19 Community Impacts Dashboard improvements

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County residents will see new improvements on the county COVID-19 dashboard.

Coronavirus

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.