SCHD holds free drive through flu vaccination clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans have yet another opportunity to receive a free flu vaccination.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it is hosting a free drive-through flu vaccination clinic, while supplies last, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Hummer Sports Park, 2751 SW East Circle Dr. S #1, in the East Parking Lot from 4 - 6 p.m. It said the clinic is specifically for uninsured adults, residents 19 years old and over without insurance.

SCHD said no appointment is necessary for the clinic and Topeka Metro wil be waiving fares for the month of October and has multiple stops within walking distance of Hummer Sports Park. It said it will be accepting walk-up individual participation in the flu vaccination clinic.

Consent forms and Vaccine Information can be found here and printed off before arrival. The documents will also be available onsite.

According to the department, the 2020 vaccinations protect against four strains of the seasonal flu. It said the shot will cause antibodies to develop in the body after vaccination. It said the antibodies provide protection against infection from the flu virus. It said during 2019-2020 the CDC estimates there were 38 million flu illnesses, 18 million flu-associated medical visits, 400,000 flu hospitalizations and 22,000 flu-associated deaths.

SCHD said the CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated against the flu. It said this is especially important as COVID-19 and the flu attack the lungs. It said it is also important for caregivers and essential workers to protect themselves and those around them from the flu by getting a vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.