Santa Fe Trail School District to see four retirements, 6 resignations

Santa Fe Trail, USD 434, says it is saying goodbye to 10 teachers at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. It said four educators are retiring and six are resigning.

According to the District’s meeting agenda, the educators will be honored at the Oct. 14 meeting at 6 p.m.

The District said Karen Hoffsommer, Santa Fe Trail High School English Teacher, will be retiring in 2021. It said she began her career at the district as a para-educator in 1995.

Hoffsommer said she decided to start college at the age of 53, three years after beginning her career with Santa Fe Trail.

“Before I started college classes, I asked Brady Anschutz, who I had been a para for, if it was silly to start college at my age,” said Hoffsommer. “He told me that education is something no one can ever take from you, and it is never too late to get an education.”

Hoffsommer said she never imagined she would still be teaching at the age of 75, but would not change it for the world.

According to USD 434, Melanie Coppoc, Title 1 Reading Teacher at the Overbrook Attendance Center, will be retiring in 2021.

“It will not be easy to leave the room I’ve worked in (that I consider my second home), the program I’ve built, and the job I’ve dedicated myself to all these years but it is time to let someone else enjoy the benefits of watching our young people learn and grow in their reading,” said Coppoc. “It has been a most fulfilling position.”

Santa Fe Trail said Gretta Hug, 7th & 8th Grade Reading teacher at the Carbondale Attendance Center, will be retiring in 2021.

Hug says she hopes her resignation and retirement causes change to happen in the Board and District.

“I hope this district gets back to a time when the school board, administration and staff respects each other,” said Hug. “No district can be successful functioning without mutual respect. Each part of the school hierarchy has its own perspective from which they view an issue. If those details are shared openly there is the possibility of working toward a solution everyone can accept.”

According to the District, Jeff Payne, Behavioral Specialist at the Overbrook Attendance Center, will be retiring at the end of the current school year.

“It is very hard for me to walk away from the students that I have cared for over the past 30 years,” said Payne. “But it is time for me to say goodbye.”

Beginning the resignations, USD 434 said Michele Schieferecke, 8th Grade Language Arts Teacher at the Carbondale Attendance Center, will be leaving for another school at the end of the current school year.

“I believe my best teaching is not done with Summit Learning and feel like another school would be a better choice to show my teaching talents,” said Schieferecke.

The District also said that Alicia Hansen, Junior High School Social Studies Teacher at the Carbondale Attendance Center, cited Summit Learning as her reason for leaving as well.

“I would love to continue teaching at Santa Fe Trail,” said Hansen. “But I feel as though my teaching strengths could be better used in a district that is not utilizing Summit Learning as their curriculum platform.”

Santa Fe Trail said Jennifer Dobbs, 6th Grade Teacher at the Carbondale Attendance Center, will be resigning at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

“The CAC staff, students and their families will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Dobbs.

According to the District, Courtnee Maichel, 8th Grade Math Teacher at the Carbondale Attendance Center, does not feel she is a good fit for the district anymore.

“It has always been very important to me to retire here at home,” said Dobbs. “But I no longer feel like I am a good fit for this district. I appreciate my years at Trail and all the people who have helped make me a better teacher.”

USD 434 said Heather Kirby, 1st Grade Teacher at the Overbrook Attendance Center, will be resigning at the end of the current school year upon the completion of her practicum and internship.

Finally, the Santa Fe Trail said Jodie Medina, 6th Grade Teacher at the Carbondale Attendance Center, is also resigning at the end of the current school year.

“It has been a gift to work at the Carbondale Attendance Center school,” said Medina. “I appreciate the friendships I have made and the wonderful experiences I have had with the students and staff.”

