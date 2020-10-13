Advertisement

Salute our Heroes: Lee Ann Woltkamp spent nearly a century help combat breast cancer

Lee Ann Woltkamp
Lee Ann Woltkamp(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we recognize a local woman whose spent nearly half a century to catch it early and to beat it!

Lee Ann Woltkamp has been a radiology technician with the University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis Campus for 46 years.

“It truly is important, it’s such a life saving thing,” Lee Ann Woltkamp says. “I absolutely love my job here."

“I’m very compassionate about the patients that we take care doing the yearly mammography exams,” Woltkamp emphasizes. "I also do diagnostic x-rays and bone density studies, but probably 90 percent of my time is spent in the mammography clinic.”

Woltkamp says her job as a mammographer is essential.

“A little bit intimidating exam and sometimes the patients are a little bit scared, and nervous when they come in," Woltkamp explained. “So, it’s important that we make them feel a little comfortable and relaxed.”

"With the equipment we have and we’re capable of finding things as tiny as a grain of sand, it means we’re seeing things before they would even be a lump before thinking about being in someone’s breast,” she emphasized.

“Patients know I think if you’re doing a job of if you’re genuinely concerned and care about them,” Woltkamp added.

Woltkamp says it’s necessary to treat each patient with care, “sometimes they’re worried about the exam itself, or maybe the results, so if I can ease that a little bit it makes them a little bit more comfortable while their here.”

With so many years on the job, Woltkamp says she’s pleased people see her as a friendly face. “It does make me feel special that people will call and they’ll say are you still there? I’m not coming if you won’t do my mammogram. it does feel great to have those people ask for me every year.”

It may be difficult, but Woltkamp says women’s health is important.

“That’s our goal is to give them that information and that education while they’re here to let them know to take care of themselves,” she said.

Women can schedule a mammogram appointment at either locations of the University of Kansas Health System.

You can call 785-295-8013 or schedule an appointment online.

