Safe Streets offers Safe Property Management Training

(Rosemond Crown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans will be getting a demonstration in safe property management.

Safe Streets says it is holding a Safe Property Management Training Session on Tuesday, Oct. 27. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.mm. at the Topeka Police Department, 302 S. Kansas Ave. Classroom A.

According to Safe Streets, the training is geared toward landlords, apartment and rental property managers, maintenance workers and those considering becoming landlords.

Safe Streets said attendants will learn about local drug trends, leases, lighting, building codes, narcotics recognition, animal control and more. It said registration cost is $25 and lunch will be provided.

Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Safe Streets said seating is limited and registrations are due by Wednesday, Oct. 21.

For more information call Judy at Safe Streets 785-266-4606 or email jwilson@safestreets.org.

