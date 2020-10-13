Report: Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman added to COVID-19 reserve list
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman has been added to the COVID-19 reserve list, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer of The MMQB reports Sherman was placed on the list because he was exposed to the virus — not because he had a positive test.
The Chiefs are slated to travel to take on the Buffalo Bills 4:00 p.m. next Monday.
