Replacing the mayor or the state treasurer if either is elected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Regardless of who wins the race for U.S. House District 2, the candidates of both major parties would create a vacancy in the current office they hold.

Both Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, who is running as a Democrat, and Republican State Treasurer of Kansas, Jake LaTurner, would be able to hold their current post until being sworn into office.

That’s about where the similarities between filling each office ends.

According to the office of the State Treasurer, filling LaTurner’s spot is the responsibility of Governor Laura Kelly.

Kelly would appoint a replacement to fill the spot upon LaTurner’s resignation or another date decided by the governor.

If De La Isla wins, applications to become mayor would open at the city clerk’s office following her resignation.

Applicants are required to be residents of Topeka.

City Manager Brent Trout said Tuesday the Topeka City Council then takes over the process.

“The City Council would interview each of those candidates that applied and then make a vote to determine which one they would like to become the mayor in that interim period from when Mayor De La Isla would leave until the next election."

The interviews happen at City Council meetings and follow a process similar to when Aaron Mays left the council in 2019 to join the Shawnee County Commission.

“Each city council member was given the chance to ask a question and then all of them could hear those comments made and answer the question,” Trout said.

The interviews could happen at the end of January or early February.

Once interviews are completed, the City Council would vote as soon as that night.

The candidate with the most votes could be sworn in as early as that night or within two weeks of the vote.

Mayor De La Isla’s term as mayor expires in January, 2022.

Treasurer LaTurner’s term as state treasurer expires in January 2023.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.