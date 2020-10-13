RCPD is looking for help identifying suspects in a theft

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking for help identifying the suspects in a theft at an Ogden Dollar General.

The Riley County Poice Department says in a Tweet that it is attempting to identify two suspects in a theft that happened at a Dollar General in Ogden.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY:



Do you recognize the individuals in these photos (which we realize are blurry)?



They were involved in a theft from Dollar General in Ogden.



If you have any info about this case please contact the RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. pic.twitter.com/VcbJsrqURA — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) October 13, 2020

RCPD said if residents have any information relating to the case, to contact it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.