RCPD is looking for help identifying suspects in a theft

RCPD is asking for help identifying the two suspects in the picture.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking for help identifying the suspects in a theft at an Ogden Dollar General.

The Riley County Poice Department says in a Tweet that it is attempting to identify two suspects in a theft that happened at a Dollar General in Ogden.

RCPD said if residents have any information relating to the case, to contact it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

