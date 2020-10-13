RCPD hires new PIO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has a new public face.

Aaron Wintermote has been hired as the department’s new Public Information Officer, according to the department. Wintermote previously spent six months as a communications intern for USA Softball after two years working in the K-State Athletics Communications Office.

RCPD publicly thanked Officer Rachel Pate for her time as the interim PIO, and her efforts transitioning Wintermote into the role. Officer Pate will return to patrol duties October 31.

