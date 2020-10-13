Pomona man dies in Pomona Lake drowning

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 70-year-old Pomona man has died in a drowning in Pomona Lake.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that it received a call on Oct. 12, shortly after 6:30 p.m., regarding a capsized boat in the Carbolyn Park boat ramp area at Pomona Lake.

The Office said Deputies, Osage County EMS, Osage Co. Fire District #5 and a game warden with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism were dispatched to the scene.

Shortly after arrival, deputies say a body was located in the water. It said lifesaving measures were attempted, but when EMS arrived, the victim was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim has been identified as Floyd Moehlman,70, of Pomona.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office said it is sending its condolences to the family and friends of Moehlman and thanks to the responders for their assistance.

