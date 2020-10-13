Advertisement

Osage County Jail confirms case of COVID-19

(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Jail has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says it has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at the Osage Co. Jail.

The Jail said testing for all residents and staff is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the jail has been consulting with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on the next steps it should take to address the situation. It said the following steps were implemented:

  • Confirmed Case was previously quarantined and will remain quarantined for the next 14 days and will be tested weekly.
  • KDHE will test staff and inmates weekly.
  • Osage County will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is working closely with the KDHE, Osage Co. Health Department and Osage Co. Emergency Management to ensure safety for employees and residents of the Osage Co. Jail.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, click here.

