Advertisement

Oct. 13 last day to register to vote

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have one final day to turn in their voter registrations to ensure eligibility to vote in the upcoming General Election.

The Kansas Democratic Party says it wants to remind Kansans that Tuesday, Oct. 13, is the deadline to register to vote in the state.

“The KDP encourages all Kansans to spend a few minutes registering to vote, double-checking their registration status and encouraging their friends and family to do the same before today’s deadline expires,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “With our access to affordable health care, worker’s rights and our ability to recover from COVID-19 at stake, this year’s election will be the most consequential of our lifetimes. We encourage every Kansan to vote before or on November 3rd to make their voice heard.”

According to the KDP, other important days to remember for the election are as follows:

  • October 13, 2020: Last day to register to vote in Kansas
  • October 14, 2020: First day advance ballots are mailed. Advance in-person voting may begin in county election offices. Voters may check when their county election office is providing in-person advance voting at www.kansasdems.org/Vote.
  • October 27, 2020: Last day to request an advance ballot by mail for November 3rd. Advance in-person voting begins in all counties.
  • November 2, 2020, 12:00 PM: Deadline for advance in-person voting.
  • November 3, 2020, ELECTION DAY: Polls are open between 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM. Advance ballots must be postmarked on or before November 3, 2020, and must be received by close of business on November 6, 2020. Voters may hand-deliver their advance ballot to their county election office before Election Day or drop-off their advance ballot at their polling location before polls close.

The KDP said it encourages all hardworking residents to call its voter protection hotline at 844-KSVOTES or visit its website to learn more about voting in the 2020 election.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Website created for reporting unemployment fraud

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department is directing resident that are victims of unemployment fraud toward a new website for reporting the fraud.

News

Stormont Vail to host ribbon cutting for new clinic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health will be hosting a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of its new clinic.

News

KSBHA orders injunction against Shawnee Co. physician

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An injunction has been obtained against Shawn Parcells for practicing medicine without a license.

News

Expert says virtual debate allows issues to be explored

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A KU educator and debate coach is saying those with the goal of a fair discussion should have no objections to a virtual presidential debate.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail welcomes new pediatric hospitalist

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail is welcoming Daniel Reynolds, D.O., as a new hospitalist.

News

Atchison restaurant closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Lopez de Mexico, located at 112 S. 6th in Atchison, announced on its Facebook page Monday that it is shutting its doors until Oct. 23 after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Woman injured when struck by SUV early Tuessday in west Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday at S.W. 6th Avenue and Franklin in west Topeka, police said

News

Woman injured after being hit by SUV in west Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A woman was injured when she was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday at S.W. 6th Avenue and Franklin in west Topeka, police said.

News

Truck driver killed Monday in Jewell County crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 59-year-old Mankato man was killed Monday afternoon when the semi-trailer he was driving crashed near Mankato in Jewell County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warming through Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Cold front Wednesday night brings much cooler temperatures to end the week