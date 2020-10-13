Oct. 13 last day to register to vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have one final day to turn in their voter registrations to ensure eligibility to vote in the upcoming General Election.

The Kansas Democratic Party says it wants to remind Kansans that Tuesday, Oct. 13, is the deadline to register to vote in the state.

“The KDP encourages all Kansans to spend a few minutes registering to vote, double-checking their registration status and encouraging their friends and family to do the same before today’s deadline expires,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “With our access to affordable health care, worker’s rights and our ability to recover from COVID-19 at stake, this year’s election will be the most consequential of our lifetimes. We encourage every Kansan to vote before or on November 3rd to make their voice heard.”

According to the KDP, other important days to remember for the election are as follows:

October 13, 2020 : Last day to register to vote in Kansas

October 14, 2020 : First day advance ballots are mailed. Advance in-person voting may begin in county election offices. Voters may check when their county election office is providing in-person advance voting at : First day advance ballots are mailed. Advance in-person voting may begin in county election offices. Voters may check when their county election office is providing in-person advance voting at www.kansasdems.org/Vote

October 27, 2020 : Last day to request an advance ballot by mail for November 3rd. Advance in-person voting begins in all counties.

November 2, 2020, 12:00 PM : Deadline for advance in-person voting.

November 3, 2020, ELECTION DAY: Polls are open between 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM. Advance ballots must be postmarked on or before November 3, 2020, and must be received by close of business on November 6, 2020. Voters may hand-deliver their advance ballot to their county election office before Election Day or drop-off their advance ballot at their polling location before polls close.

The KDP said it encourages all hardworking residents to call its voter protection hotline at 844-KSVOTES or visit its website to learn more about voting in the 2020 election.

