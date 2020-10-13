Advertisement

Missouri man pleads guilty to Topeka carjacking

Antonio Simpson has pleaded guilty to a Topeka armed carjacking.
Antonio Simpson has pleaded guilty to a Topeka armed carjacking.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to an armed carjacking in Topeka.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Missouri man pleaded guilty to an armed carjacking in Topeka on Tuesday.

McAllister said Antonio Duane Simpson, 43, of Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of carjacking.

In his plea, McAllister said Simpson admitted to stopping a man near SW 13th and College Ave. in Topeka and demanding his wallet. He said the victim refused and during a struggle, Simpson shot him.

According to McAllister, Simpson took the victim’s keys and drove away. He said Simpson left behind a hat and a wig he had been wearing which were tested for DNA and tied him to the crime.

McAllister said when the victim’s Toyota Tacoma was recovered in Kansas City, it had been destroyed by a fire.

According to McAllister, sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2, and both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 years in prison.

McAllister said he is grateful to the FBI, the Topeka Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag for their work on the case.

