Lawrence to host groundbreaking for crisis recovery center

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Lawrence is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new crisis recovery center on Oct. 23.

The City of Lawrence and Douglas County say a groundbreaking ceremony for the crisis recovery center will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 23. It said the center located at 1000 W. Second St. and will be located on the Treatment and Recovery Campus of Douglas County and will serve adults and children with mental health and substance disorder needs.

The City said the groundbreaking will include remarks by Douglas Co. Commissioner Nancy Thellman, LMH Health President and CEO Russ Johnson and Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center CEO Patrick Schmitz.

Lawrence said due to COVID-19 and local health orders, the invitation-only event will be livestreamed through LMH Health’s Facebook page.

According to the City, the almost 20,000 square foot center will provide behavioral health crisis services performed by a patient-focused, multidisciplinary team. It said staff wil include mental health professionals, peer support specialists, behavioral health technicians, licensed addiction staff, case managers and psychiatric professionals. It said the crisis recovery center will have an access center, a 23-hour observation unit and a crisis stabilization unit.

“Bert Nash Center is very honored and excited to be part of this project,” Schmitz said. “We’re proud to collaborate with our wonderful community partners; we all have our unique missions, yet we all share the common goal of bettering the lives of our fellow citizens. We are pleased to be part of this ongoing work to help get the right services at the right time to those who need it the most.”

“When folks are in crisis they need a place to go where there’s no wrong door, where well-trained behavioral health experts are ready to help, and where the surroundings are safe and comfortable," said Commissioner Thellman. "I’m really pleased that we’ll finally have that kind of round-the-clock crisis care here in Douglas County and am grateful to all the members of the team who worked so hard to make it happen.”

The City said Beavioral Health Partners, Inc., a nonprofit partnership between LMH and Bert Nash, will provide leadership, clinical oversight and operational management of the crisis recovery center. It said Behavioral Health Partners, Inc., will be governed by a nine-member Board of Directors. It said LMH Health, Bert Nash and the Board of Douglas Co. Commissioners will each appoint three members. It said the Board will include subject matter and lived experience experts, including at least one member with direct lived experience with mental illness, substance abuse or addiction.

“Our focus on care for every individual has us prioritizing our work in behavioral health, health equity and education, but we can’t do it alone," said Johnson, of LMH Health. "Partnerships like this help us address social determinants of health and find new, innovative ways to address the health needs of our community.”

According to the City, the estimated cost of the project is $10.4 million and will be funded through a variety of resources including the quarter-cent sales tax that was approved in November of 2018 to improve behavioral health services and facilities in Douglas Co.

Lawrence said Treanor HL is the architect for the building and MarLan Construction is providing construction management services. It said construction is expected to be completed by December of 2021.

“Getting to groundbreaking day for this crisis recovery center is such a significant mark in time. This facility has been years in the planning and will soon be a major part of our community’s expanding system of care,” Thellman said.

