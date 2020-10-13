KU/Mizzou 2020-21 basketball match postponed amidst COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The much anticipated basketball series between rivals of old Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will have to wait.

The University of Kansas issued a release saying the initial match between the two teams set for this year will be moved to the 2026-27 season due to COVID-related schedule adjustments. The first game will now be match in the 2021-22 season, currently set for December 11, 2021, at Allen Fieldhouse.

“When the NCAA moved the start of the basketball season from November 10th to November 25th, like everyone else, we went to work on creating a new schedule,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “With the Big 12 conference games also being adjusted, and the likelihood of only 10-20% of fans permitted to attend the game due to the pandemic, it became clear that we should delay the series. We appreciate Missouri agreeing to the delay and we look forward to renewing the Border Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse on December 11, 2021 with a sellout crowd.”

The schools agreed to a six-game series last fall, with the first game originally planned to be played this December.

“I was excited about beginning this series with Missouri again on December 12th, however, it is in the best interest of both of our schools and especially our fans to push this back a year,” said Head Coach Bill Self. “This rivalry goes back a long way, and we want our fans to be able to witness it again in-person. So, delaying it a year was an easy decision.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.