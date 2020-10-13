KSBHA orders injunction against Shawnee Co. physician

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An injunction has been obtained against Shawn Parcells for practicing medicine without a license.

The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts says it has obtained an injunction against Shawn Parcells for practicing medicine in Kansas without a license, including performing autopsies and unlawfully representing himself as a physician and a physician assistant.

According to KSBHA, the Shawnee County District Court has ordered Parcells to permanently stop from engaging in the practice of medicine in Kansas or representing to the public that he is qualified to practice medicine.

KSBHA said the permanent injunction is the result of a civil action it filed against Parcells after getting reports that allege Parcells misrepresented himself to families looking for autopsies for deceased family members. It said the order can be found here and the Board’s petition can be found here.

KSBHA said it licenses and regulates 16 different health care professions in the State of Kansas. It said it is comprised of five Doctors of Medicine, three Doctors of Osteopathy, three Doctors of Chiropractic, one Doctor of Podiatric and three public members.

