KDP calls on Legislators to break from Wagle Gerrymandering comment, commit to nonpartisan redistricting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Legislators are being called on to break from Majority Leader Susan Wagle’s comment on Gerrymandering and commit to a nonpartisan redistricting commission in 2020.

The Kansas Department Party says in the wake of Senator Susan Wagle’s promise to gerrymander Kansas' state and federal districts to advantage the Republican Party for the next decade, Governor Laura Kelly proposed a nonpartisan redistricting commission to ensure all residents are considered in new electoral maps.

According to KWCH, Wagle has already said she will not support a nonpartisan redistricting commission.

KDP said in response, it is calling on all current Republican legislators and candidates to reject Wagle’s position favoring gerrymandering and issue public support of a nonpartisan redistricting commission to redraw the state’s electoral maps in 2020.

“Instituting a nonpartisan redistricting commission would guarantee fair electoral maps in 2020. After Senator Wagle’s comments last week, every Republican legislator or candidate should go on the record to condemn partisan gerrymandering and support a nonpartisan redistricting commission,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “Voters should choose their elected officials, not the other way around.”

